DO Try This At Home: Making Fog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week we are learning about fog!
Before we get to the experiment, here are few safety tips when driving in dense fog:
- Use caution when driving into dense fog
- Use your headlights
- Leave extra space between you and the car in front of you
Let’s get to the experiment.
Remember, your parents need to help you.
Here are the materials you will need:
- A glass jar
- A strainer, a smaller one is best
- Hot water
- Ice cubes
How do you do the experiment?
- Fill the jar with hot water and let it sit for about a minute
- Pour out the jar, leaving it about one-third full
- Put the strainer over the top of the jar
- Place ice cubes in the strainer
- Watch what happens!
What exactly is happening?
When cold air collides with warm moist air, the water condenses and forms fog!
Send me pictures/videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.
To see more at-home lessons, go to the weather tab, click on DO try this at home!