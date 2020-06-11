DO Try This At Home: Making Fog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week we are learning about fog!

Before we get to the experiment, here are few safety tips when driving in dense fog:

Use caution when driving into dense fog

Use your headlights

Leave extra space between you and the car in front of you

Let’s get to the experiment.

Remember, your parents need to help you.

Here are the materials you will need:

A glass jar

A strainer, a smaller one is best

Hot water

Ice cubes

How do you do the experiment?

Fill the jar with hot water and let it sit for about a minute

Pour out the jar, leaving it about one-third full

Put the strainer over the top of the jar

Place ice cubes in the strainer

Watch what happens!

What exactly is happening?

When cold air collides with warm moist air, the water condenses and forms fog!

Send me pictures/videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.

