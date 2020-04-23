DO Try This at Home: Make your own rain gauge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Looking for a new way to pass the time? Why not start keeping YOUR OWN weather records?

Here is an experiment about how to measure your own rain!

First, let’s talk about flood safety. Rain is no stranger to the Ozarks. Sometimes, heavy rain causes flash flooding.

Here are a few tips to stay safe:

Move to high ground

Do not drive through a flooded roadway, it only takes one foot of water ot move a car, two to move SUV’s or trucks

Do not drive around a barricade

Turn around, don’t down

Now let’s get to the experiment. Here are the materials you will need:

One two liter bottle

Masking tape

A ruler

Box cutter

Sharpie

Have everything? Great, here’s what you should:

Cut the top off of the bottle with the box cutter, have a parent help you with that, set that aside

Copy the ruler markings on to the masking tape, up to 6 inches, set aside

Add one inch of water to the bottom so it does not tip over outside during a storm

Flip the top of the bottle and put it on the bottle to act as a funnel, tape the sides so it does not fall into the bottle

Put the masking tape on the bottle, the tape should be at the top of the water, for accurate measurements

As the rain falls, it collects inside and fills up

Record the number as often as you want and keep a record!

This is a fun way for kids to practice measurements and to keep a weather journal, if they would like!

If you would like to send rain reports to me or any of the weather experts, just send us an email!

To see more try at home lessons, go to the weather tab, click on DO try this at home!