DO Try This at Home: Make your own lava lamp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We are going to try something a little different this week.

We are going to make lava lamps!

Joining me this week is someone you may know, Ozarks Live host Joy Robertson!

Here are the materials you will need:

Some kind of oil: vegetable, canola, olive, etc.

Water

Clear cup, vase, bottle, any of these will work

Food coloring, any color of your choice

Alka seltzer tablets, the one’s that dissolve in water

How do you do the experiment?

Pour in your oil first, as much or as little as you would like

Pour the water in

Add food coloring, again, as much or as little as you would like

Drop the Alka seltzer tablet in

What exactly is happening?

Well, I tried this experiment in two ways. Pouring the water in first and pouring the oil in first. I found if you pour the oil and then the water, that works better. Here’s why.

Water will sink to the bottom because it is more dense, meaning it weighs more than oil. By pouring the oil and then the water, some water gets trapped in the oil, creating bubbles that will help with the experiment later on.

The food coloring is denser than the oil so that also sinks to the bottom. The tablet will sink into the water and begin is dissolve, releasing carbon dioxide. Gas is lighter than water, so the bubbles float, taking the food coloring with it, creating the illusion of a lava lamp in the glass!

This will continue until the tablet is completely dissolved.

Make sure your parents help you!

Send me videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.

To see more at-home lessons, go to the weather tab, click on DO try this at home!