DO Try This at Home: Make Your Hair Stand Up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s time for another Try This at Home experiment! This week we are learning about static electricity.

So, what is static electricity?

Static electricity is an electric charge (typically produced by friction) causing attraction of things like dust or hair.

Now, it’s time to start your experiment!

For this week’s experiment, all you’ll need is a balloon and a few people willing to mess up their hair. I had some friends help me with this one!

Here’s what to do:

Blow up the balloon

Tie the balloon

Rub the balloon on their head for a few seconds

Light and watch your hair stick up!

When you rub the balloon on your hair, you’re covering it with little negative charges. Now that each of the hairs has the same charge, they want to repel each other.

Basically, hairs try to get as far away from each other as possible.

This is the same thing that happens when you take off a winter hat on a dry, cold day. Water in the air helps electrons move off you quicker, so on drier days, it’s easier to build up that charge. Talk about a bad hair day!

Be sure to send me pictures to bfinello@kolr10.com if you do try this at home!

To see more at-home lessons, go to the weather tab, click on DO try this at home!