DO Try This At Home: Erupting Christmas Ornaments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – HO HO HO!! It is Christmas in July week on DO Try This at Home!

This week we are making erupting Christmas ornaments!

KOLR10 Sports Anchor Dan Lindblad joined me for this experiment!

Here are the materials you will need:

Plastic or glass round ornaments with removable tops

Baking soda

Vinegar

Food coloring (optional)

Glitter (optional)

A pan to catch the excess

Droplets or turkey basters

A funnel would also be useful

How do you do the experiment?

Fill the ornament with as much baking soda as you would like, a tablespoon will work fine but you can do more or less

Add other fun items, like glitter, if you would like

Add food coloring either in the ornament or mix it with the vinegar

Use droplets to fill the ornaments with vinegar

The baking soda and vinegar will mix together, react, and overflow the ornament!

What exactly is happening?

A base and an acid are mixing. When the two mix, carbon dioxide is released. When the gas is released, the eruption happens!

Send me pictures/videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.

To see more at-home lessons, go to the Living Ozarks tab, click on Breaking from News, then click on DO try this at home!