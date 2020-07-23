DO Try This At Home: Dry Erase Man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It is time for another at-home experiment!

We are tapping into your artistic side by making a dry erase man move!

Here are the materials you will need:

A glass plate or bowl of any shape and size

A dry-erase marker, NOT a permanent marker

Some water

Paper towels, towels, something to wipe up the water if you spill

How do you do the experiment?

You can draw whatever you would like on the plate with the dry-erase marker

Something simple is good to start and make sure all the lines are connected

Draw your dry-erase man on the bottom on the bowl or plate

Go over the lines once or twice

Wait a few seconds for it to dry

Tilt the bowl or plate and slowly pour the water in

Tilt the bowl or plate back to the flat surface slowly and watch as the dry-erase man lifts off the plate

Swirl the water around to make the man dance and move

What exactly is happening?

When you use the marker, it leaves behind a mixture of pigments and a type of alcohol. The alcohol dissolved and all that is left is the pigments as a solid. Since glass is smooth, the solid slides off when it gets wet!

Send me pictures/videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.

