DO Try This At Home: Dry Erase Man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It is time for another at-home experiment!

We are tapping into your artistic side by making a dry erase man move!

Here are the materials you will need:

  • A glass plate or bowl of any shape and size
  • A dry-erase marker, NOT a permanent marker
  • Some water
  • Paper towels, towels, something to wipe up the water if you spill

How do you do the experiment?

  • You can draw whatever you would like on the plate with the dry-erase marker
  • Something simple is good to start and make sure all the lines are connected
  • Draw your dry-erase man on the bottom on the bowl or plate
  • Go over the lines once or twice
  • Wait a few seconds for it to dry
  • Tilt the bowl or plate and slowly pour the water in
  • Tilt the bowl or plate back to the flat surface slowly and watch as the dry-erase man lifts off the plate
  • Swirl the water around to make the man dance and move

What exactly is happening?

When you use the marker, it leaves behind a mixture of pigments and a type of alcohol. The alcohol dissolved and all that is left is the pigments as a solid. Since glass is smooth, the solid slides off when it gets wet!

