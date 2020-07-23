DO Try This At Home: Dry Erase Man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It is time for another at-home experiment!
We are tapping into your artistic side by making a dry erase man move!
Here are the materials you will need:
- A glass plate or bowl of any shape and size
- A dry-erase marker, NOT a permanent marker
- Some water
- Paper towels, towels, something to wipe up the water if you spill
How do you do the experiment?
- You can draw whatever you would like on the plate with the dry-erase marker
- Something simple is good to start and make sure all the lines are connected
- Draw your dry-erase man on the bottom on the bowl or plate
- Go over the lines once or twice
- Wait a few seconds for it to dry
- Tilt the bowl or plate and slowly pour the water in
- Tilt the bowl or plate back to the flat surface slowly and watch as the dry-erase man lifts off the plate
- Swirl the water around to make the man dance and move
What exactly is happening?
When you use the marker, it leaves behind a mixture of pigments and a type of alcohol. The alcohol dissolved and all that is left is the pigments as a solid. Since glass is smooth, the solid slides off when it gets wet!
Send me pictures/videos if you do try this at home at bfinello@kolr10.com.
To see more at-home lessons, go to the Breaking from News tab, click on DO try this at home!