Dishin’ It-Shrimp Tacos with Chipotle Cream Part 2-04/22/21

Shrimp Tacos with Chipotle Cream

Tacos with Chipotle Cream

INGREDIENTS

Chipotle Cream:

  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup light sour cream
  • 3 chipotle peppers packed in adobo sauce, minced plus 3 teaspoons adobo sauce

Tacos:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined
  • 2 teaspoons cajun seasoning
  • 1 cup frozen corn thawed
  • Juice of half of a lime
  • 8 flour tortillas
  • ½ cup cilantro chopped
  • 1 avocado sliced (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

To make Chipotle Cream:

  1. Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir until combined. Can be made ahead. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To prepare the shrimp:

  1. Place shrimp in a medium bowl and add cajun seasoning. Toss to coat and set aside.
  2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. When olive oil is hot, add garlic and cook for 30 seconds (or until garlic is fragrant). Add shrimp and cook for 2 minutes.
  3. Add corn to skillet and squeeze the lime juice over shrimp and corn. Cook until shrimp is pink and cooked through, about 3-4 minutes.
  4. Serve immediately with flour tortillas and garnish with fresh cilantro, chipotle cream, and avocado, if desired.

NUTRITION

Calories: 690kcal |Carbohydrates: 87g|Protein: 41g |Fat: 21g |Saturated Fat: 4g |Polyunsaturated Fat: 15g |Cholesterol: 241mg |Sodium: 2158mg |Fiber: 9g |Sugar: 12g

