Dishin’ It-Shrimp Tacos with Chipotle Cream Part 1-04/22/21

Tacos with Chipotle Cream
INGREDIENTS
Chipotle Cream:
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup light sour cream
- 3 chipotle peppers packed in adobo sauce, minced plus 3 teaspoons adobo sauce
Tacos:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined
- 2 teaspoons cajun seasoning
- 1 cup frozen corn thawed
- Juice of half of a lime
- 8 flour tortillas
- ½ cup cilantro chopped
- 1 avocado sliced (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
To make Chipotle Cream:
- Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir until combined. Can be made ahead. Refrigerate until ready to use.
To prepare the shrimp:
- Place shrimp in a medium bowl and add cajun seasoning. Toss to coat and set aside.
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. When olive oil is hot, add garlic and cook for 30 seconds (or until garlic is fragrant). Add shrimp and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add corn to skillet and squeeze the lime juice over shrimp and corn. Cook until shrimp is pink and cooked through, about 3-4 minutes.
- Serve immediately with flour tortillas and garnish with fresh cilantro, chipotle cream, and avocado, if desired.
NUTRITION
Calories: 690kcal |Carbohydrates: 87g|Protein: 41g |Fat: 21g |Saturated Fat: 4g |Polyunsaturated Fat: 15g |Cholesterol: 241mg |Sodium: 2158mg |Fiber: 9g |Sugar: 12g