Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons each of extra-virgin olive oil & canola oil
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 6 plum tomatoes (1 1/4 pounds), coarsely chopped
- Salt
- Crushed red pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds shelled and deveined large shrimp, halved lengthwise
- 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, coarsely chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
- 3 ounces Greek feta cheese, crumbled
- Crusty bread, for serving
Instructions
- In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering
- Add onion and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, season with salt and crushed red pepper and cook until softened, crushing them with the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes.
- Add the shrimp and olives and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through, about 3 minutes.
- Stir in the dill and half of the feta and cook just until the feta is hot, about 1 minute.
- Transfer to shallow bowls, sprinkle with the remaining feta and serve with crusty bread.