Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons each of extra-virgin olive oil & canola oil
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 6 plum tomatoes (1 1/4 pounds), coarsely chopped
  • Salt
  • Crushed red pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds shelled and deveined large shrimp, halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
  • 3 ounces Greek feta cheese, crumbled
  • Crusty bread, for serving

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering
  2. Add onion and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
  3. Add the tomatoes, season with salt and crushed red pepper and cook until softened, crushing them with the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes.
  4. Add the shrimp and olives and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through, about 3 minutes.
  5. Stir in the dill and half of the feta and cook just until the feta is hot, about 1 minute.
  6. Transfer to shallow bowls, sprinkle with the remaining feta and serve with crusty bread.


