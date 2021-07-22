Dishin It Part 3-Tonkatsu-07/22/21

Tonkatsu
INGREDIENTS(Pork)
- 3 pork sirloin steak weigh about 400 g
- 1 large egg
- 0.25 cup water
- 0.5 floz Japanese mayonnaise
- 2 floz plain flour
- 3 cups panko crumb
- 1.76 oz deep frying oil
- 2.86 cups cabbage I used sugarloaf cabbage
- 6 cherry tomato to serve
- 3 shiso leaves optional to garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Prepare the pork. Make small cuts at 2cm(0.78inch) intervals along the edge of the pork in order to avoid the pork curling up when its fried.
- Using a meat mullet, bash the meat to flatten to about 1cm(0.39 inch) thick.
- Season the pork with salt and pepper
- Prepare the batter. Combine egg, water and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl.
- Add plain flour to the egg mixture bowl and mix them briefly with chopsticks. Be careful not to over mix it.
- Prepare the batter bowl, a tray of panko crumbs, and another tray to place the coated pork.
- Dip a piece of pork into the batter and coat well with batter. Remove excess batter and move it to the tray of panko crumbs.
- Coat the pork with panko crumbs on both sides well by pressing down to adhere and also make sure that all sides of the pork are covered.
- Place the panko crumbed pork to the last tray and repeat the process for the rest of the pork.
- Heat the deep frying oil in a deep frying pan or deep fryer 338F. At the same time line kitchen paper on a wire rack on a tray.
- When the oil reaches the temperature, gently put one pork in. Cook one at a time.
- Deep fry the pork for a few minutes without moving it around, when the edge becomes golden brown, flip it over gently and carefully with chopsticks and heat up to 374F to cook for a further 2-3 minutes till golden brown.
- Drain the deep fried pork on the kitchen paper-lined wire rack. Cook the rest of crumbed pork in the same way.
- Slice the deep fried pork into 1.5cm(0.59 inch) strips and move all pieces in one go by placing the knife underneath the cut pork.
- Serve with finely shredded cabbage, shiso leaves and tomato.
- Pore the tonkatsu sauce over the pork.
NUTRITION
Calories: 646kcal | Carbohydrates: 56g | Protein: 42g | Fat: 27g | Sodium: 572mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 6g
INGREDIENTS(Sauce)
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and serve.
NUTRITION
Calories: 40cal | Carbohydrates: 9.7g | Protein: 0.2g | Fat: 0g | Sodium: 399.9mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 6.9g