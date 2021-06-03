Dishin It Part 3-The Juiciest Burger You’ll Ever Eat-06/03/21

Dishin it
The Juiciest Burger You’ll Ever Eat

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 lbs. Organic Ground Beef
  • 1 Large Organic Egg
  • 3 Tablespoons Organic Whole Milk
  • 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Cloves Organic Garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Onion Powder
  • ¼ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon Sea Salt
  • Freshly Ground Pepper
  • ¾ Cup Breadcrumbs

INSTRUCTIONS

  • In a large bowl combine the egg, milk, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion powder, salt, and pepper until combined.
  • Add the meat and slowly and gently combine.  Slowly add breadcrumbs until desired consistency, you may not use all of them.
  • Form into 6-8 patties depending on size.
  • Grill on a hot preheated grill approx. 5 min per side or until desired doneness.

