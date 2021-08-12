Dishin It Part 3-The Elvis Peanut Butter & Fried Banana Sandwich with Bacon-08/12/21

Dishin it
Posted: / Updated:

The Elvis Peanut Butter & Fried Banana Sandwich with Bacon

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 slices of bacon
  • 3 small bananas
  • ¼ cup flour
  • ½ cup blackberries
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • ½ lemon, juiced
  • Or ¼ cup tart blackberry jam
  • 8 slices soft, French Bread
  • ¼ cup butter, softened
  • ½ cup peanut butter

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cook the bacon in a medium sized frying or saute pan. Drain on paper towels.
  2. Meanwhile, place the blackberries, sugar and lemon juice in a small pot and cook over medium heat until the berries give off their juice when mashed with a fork and sugar is dissolved. Stir and cook to desired thickness. Or, use a tart blackberry jam.
  3. Slice the bananas crosswise into 2 to 3 inch segments and then lengthwise into slices a little thicker than ¼ inch. Dust the bananas with flour and fry in the bacon fat remaining in the saute pan until golden brown.
  4. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Spread 2 tablespoons of peanut butter on the other side of 4 of the slices. Layer bacon, bananas and 1 tablespoon of blackberry jam on top of the peanut butter. Top with the other slice of buttered bread with the butter facing out.
  5. Wipe out the saute pan and grill the sandwiches until golden brown.
  6. Serve the sandwiches warm from the pan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories