Dishin It Part 3-Thai Green Curry with Chicken-05/27/21

Thai Green Curry with Chicken-05/27/21

Thai Green Curry with Chicken

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 2-3 tablespoons green curry paste suit to your tastes
  • 4 chicken thighs diced into bite-size pieces
  • 14 ounces can coconut milk
  • 3 teaspoons fish sauce
  • 3 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 cup Thai basil
  • 1 zucchini diced
  • 10 green beans about 1 handful
  • white rice for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Heat coconut oil in a large frypan over medium-high heat.
  • Add green curry paste (PSA it will spit, be careful!) and fry off for 1 minute.
  • Add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes until it’s just starting to cook and brown (it’ll continue to cook as you cook the curry).
  • Add coconut milk, fish sauce, sugar, lime zest, lime juice, and white pepper. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. 
  • Next, add in the zucchini and green beans and cook a further 10 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Taste, and adjust flavors according to preferences.
  • Stir in Thai basil.
  • Serve on top of white rice and with a wedge of lime. 

NUTRITION

Calories: 543kcal |Carbohydrates: 13g |Protein: 22g |Fat: 47g |Saturated Fat: 29g |Cholesterol: 111mg |Sodium: 461mg |Fiber: 3g |Sugar: 9g 

