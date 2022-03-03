Ingredients
- 1-1.5 lbs Fish Fillets (like Mahi Mahi)
- 2 Tabelspoons Olive Oil
- 2 Tablespoons Coconut Oil
- 2 Cups Bell Pepper, 1/4 inch diced various colors
- 2 Cups Sweet Onion, 1/4 inch diced
- 2 Tablespoons Fresh Ginger, minced
- 2 Tablespoons Fresh Garlic, minced (about 4-5 cloves)
- 1/4 Cup Sweet Chili Sauce
- 1/4 Cup Teriyaki Sauce
- 1 teaspoon Fish Sauce
- 10 oz Pineapple Tidbits (1/2 can), drained
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Instructions
Vegetables
- In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons coconut oil. add the bell peppers and onions. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until they start to turn brown, but still firm, about 6-8 minutes.
- Add the ginger and garlic and mix thoroughly. Cook for another 2 minutes.
- Add the sweet chili sauce, Teriyaki sauce, and fish sauce. Stir to mix well. Cook for another 2 minutes
- Stir in the pineapple tidbits and cook another 2 minutes.
Fish
- At the same time you start the bell peppers and onions, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet, over medium heat. Pat the fish dry. Salt and pepper one side of the fish fillets and place them in the skillet seasoned side down. The fish will lift off the pan with relative easy when it’s ready to turn, about 3-4 minutes.
- Just before turning the fillets over, season the side facing up with salt and pepper and flip immediately.
- Cook the fish for another 3-4 minutes, a total of 6-8 minutes. NOTE: If using a thinner cut of fish, like Tilapia, your cook time will be shorter.
- Place the fish on a plate and top with some of the sweet vegetable mix. Serve over white rice.