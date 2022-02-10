Ingredients

  • ¾ cup shredded Italian cheese mix (3 oz)
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Toppings:

  • 2 tablespoons red onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sliced olives
  • 1 oz pepperoni, thin slices

Instructions 

  1. Evenly sprinkle the cheese in a 10-inch nonstick skillet in a thin layer.
  2. Place on burner and heat over medium heat.
  3. When the cheese starts to melt, sprinkle with the garlic powder, oregano and red pepper flakes and top with the onions, olives and pepperoni.
  4. Continue cooking the pizza over medium heat until the bottom and edges are browned. Total cooking time will depends on your stove, and should be about 8-10 minutes.
  5. Remove the skillet from the heat. At this point, the pizza will be too soft for you to lift it up from the skillet. Allow it to crisp up a bit, about 30 seconds, then use a spatula and carefully slide it onto a cutting board.
  6. Immediately cut the skillet pizza into 8 wedges. Don’t wait – the pizza will continue to crisp as it cools, so if you wait too long it will be impossible to cut.
  7. Briefly place the pizza wedges on paper towels to soak up extra grease, then serve.

