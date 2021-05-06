Dishin It Part 3-Chilaquiles with Fried Eggs-05/06/21

Chilaquiles with Fried Eggs
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup vegetable oil canola, refined coconut oil, avocado oil, or olive oil
- 8 corn tortillas cut into quarters (if small), eighths (if large)
- Salt
- ½ cup Mexican cheese shredded
- 4 eggs
- 1 15-oz can enchilada sauce green or red
- 1 ounce cilantro finely chopped
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 lime cut into segments (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Put the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place 1 tortilla in the oil to test it. If the tortilla begins to bubble and sizzle, then proceed. Add the tortillas in batches, frying until lightly brown, about 1 minute of stirring, and flipping per batch. Strain on a sheet tray lined with a paper towel then portion onto serving plates and top with a handful of cheese.
- Meanwhile, cook the eggs. In the same skillet, crack the eggs and fry over medium-high heat until the whites are cooked through and the yolks are runny. Use a spatula to transfer the eggs to the serving plates.
- Turn the heat off, then add the enchilada sauce (it will bubble for a few seconds). Turn the heat back on; cook over medium heat for 2 minutes. Turn the heat off and pour over the tortillas to melt the cheese. Serve chilaquiles immediately and garnish with cilantro, sour cream, and lime wedges.
NUTRITION
Calories: 373kcal |Carbohydrates: 27g|Protein: 10g |Fat: 27g |Saturated Fat: 17g |Cholesterol: 216mg |Sodium: 147mg |Fiber: 4g |Sugar: 2g