Dishin It Part 3-Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki-06/14/21

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki
INGREDIENTS
MARINADE
- 1.5 lb / 750 g chicken thigh fillets (or breast), cut into 1″/2.5cm pieces
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 3 garlic cloves , minced
- 2 tbsp dried oregano
- 1/2 – 3/4 tsp salt
- Black pepper
TO COOK / SERVE
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Flatbreads / wraps / pita bread
- Lettuce
- Tomato slices
TZATZIKI
- 2 Lebanese cucumbers (to make about ½ cup grated cucumber after squeezing out the juice)
- 1 1/4 cups / 300 g plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tsp white wine vinegar (or red wine or apple cider vinegar)
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/2 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (or more if you want richer)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- Black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place chicken and Marinade into a bowl and set aside to marinate for at least 3 hours to overnight.
- Thread chicken onto 8 skewers.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat (or BBQ). Cook skewers for 3 minutes on each side, or until cooked through.
- Serve Chicken Souvlaki with tzatziki, flatbreads (make your own!), lettuce and tomato slices.
TZATZIKI
- Cut the cucumber in half lengthwise. Use a teaspoon to scrape the watery seeds out. Coarsely grate the cucumber using a box grater. Then wrap in paper towels or a tea towel and squeeze to remove excess liquid.
- Place cucumber in a bowl. Add remaining ingredients then mix to combine. Set aside for at least 20 minutes for the flavors to meld.
NUTRITION
Calories: 367cal | Carbohydrates: 2.5g | Protein: 49.7g | Fat: 16.4g | Saturated Fat: 4.1g | Cholesterol: 151mg | Sodium: 441mg | Potassium: 479mg | Vitamin A: 250IU | Vitamin C: 12.4mg | Calcium: 70mg | Iron: 3.1mg