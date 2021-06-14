Dishin It Part 3-Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki-06/14/21

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo.- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against a dog breeder in the Ozarks for multiple violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act and operating without a license since January 2021.

According to the AG's Office, the lawsuit is against Laurie Lund of Cridder Creek Kennel. According to the suit, the Missouri Department of Agriculture has inspected Lund's facility eight times since June 2020.