Dishin It Part 3-Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki-06/14/21

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki

INGREDIENTS

MARINADE

  • 1.5 lb / 750 g chicken thigh fillets (or breast), cut into 1″/2.5cm pieces
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 3 garlic cloves , minced
  • 2 tbsp dried oregano
  • 1/2 – 3/4 tsp salt
  • Black pepper

TO COOK / SERVE

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Flatbreads / wraps / pita bread
  • Lettuce
  • Tomato slices

TZATZIKI

  • 2 Lebanese cucumbers (to make about ½ cup grated cucumber after squeezing out the juice)
  • 1 1/4 cups / 300 g plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tsp white wine vinegar (or red wine or apple cider vinegar)
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1/2 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (or more if you want richer)
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • Black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Place chicken and Marinade into a bowl and set aside to marinate for at least 3 hours to overnight.
  • Thread chicken onto 8 skewers.
  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat (or BBQ). Cook skewers for 3 minutes on each side, or until cooked through.
  • Serve Chicken Souvlaki with tzatziki, flatbreads (make your own!), lettuce and tomato slices.

TZATZIKI

  • Cut the cucumber in half lengthwise. Use a teaspoon to scrape the watery seeds out. Coarsely grate the cucumber using a box grater. Then wrap in paper towels or a tea towel and squeeze to remove excess liquid.
  • Place cucumber in a bowl. Add remaining ingredients then mix to combine. Set aside for at least 20 minutes for the flavors to meld.

NUTRITION

Calories: 367cal | Carbohydrates: 2.5g | Protein: 49.7g | Fat: 16.4g | Saturated Fat: 4.1g | Cholesterol: 151mg | Sodium: 441mg | Potassium: 479mg | Vitamin A: 250IU | Vitamin C: 12.4mg | Calcium:  70mg | Iron: 3.1mg

