Dishin It Part 2-Tonkatsu-07/22/21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Temperatures are slowly creeping into the 90s as we head closer to the weekend. Some individuals already have their eyes peeled on next weekend's forecast because the 85th Annual Ozark Empire Fair starts a week from today on July 29th! While the fair has indoor and outdoor events from July 29th through August 7th, and these are also the dog days of summer with high temperatures in the mid 90 degrees.

As the fair gets closer, the Climate Predication Center has Missouri experiencing slight excessive heat during the event the first week of the fair. Above-average temperatures are anticipated from Springfield with below-average precipitation for the first week of the fair. Heat index values will likely exceed over 100 degrees making for a very hot day outside at the fair.