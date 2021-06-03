Dishin It Part 2-The Juiciest Burger You’ll Ever Eat-06/03/21

The Juiciest Burger You’ll Ever Eat
INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs. Organic Ground Beef
- 1 Large Organic Egg
- 3 Tablespoons Organic Whole Milk
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Cloves Organic Garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon Onion Powder
- ¼ teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
- ¼ teaspoon Sea Salt
- Freshly Ground Pepper
- ¾ Cup Breadcrumbs
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl combine the egg, milk, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion powder, salt, and pepper until combined.
- Add the meat and slowly and gently combine. Slowly add breadcrumbs until desired consistency, you may not use all of them.
- Form into 6-8 patties depending on size.
- Grill on a hot preheated grill approx. 5 min per side or until desired doneness.