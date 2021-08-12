Dishin It Part 2-The Elvis Peanut Butter & Fried Banana Sandwich with Bacon-08/12/21

The Elvis Peanut Butter & Fried Banana Sandwich with Bacon
INGREDIENTS
- 8 slices of bacon
- 3 small bananas
- ¼ cup flour
- ½ cup blackberries
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- ½ lemon, juiced
- Or ¼ cup tart blackberry jam
- 8 slices soft, French Bread
- ¼ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup peanut butter
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook the bacon in a medium sized frying or saute pan. Drain on paper towels.
- Meanwhile, place the blackberries, sugar and lemon juice in a small pot and cook over medium heat until the berries give off their juice when mashed with a fork and sugar is dissolved. Stir and cook to desired thickness. Or, use a tart blackberry jam.
- Slice the bananas crosswise into 2 to 3 inch segments and then lengthwise into slices a little thicker than ¼ inch. Dust the bananas with flour and fry in the bacon fat remaining in the saute pan until golden brown.
- Butter one side of each slice of bread. Spread 2 tablespoons of peanut butter on the other side of 4 of the slices. Layer bacon, bananas and 1 tablespoon of blackberry jam on top of the peanut butter. Top with the other slice of buttered bread with the butter facing out.
- Wipe out the saute pan and grill the sandwiches until golden brown.
- Serve the sandwiches warm from the pan.