Dishin It Part 2-Skillet Cajun Spiced Fish with Tomatoes-06/24/21

Skillet Cajun Spiced Fish with Tomatoes

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 4 6 ounce pieces of white fish fillets (flounder, fluke, tilapia)
  • 3/4 cup onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3/4 cup diced green bell pepper
  • 2 1/2 cups tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 tbsp Cajun spice seasoning

INSTRUCTIONS

  • In a deep skillet, cook onion and garlic in olive oil on medium heat for a few minutes until soft.
  • Add tomatoes, peppers, and spices, stir and cook until tomatoes are soft, about 2-3 minutes.
  • Lay fish fillets in the sauce, cover, and cook on medium-low until fish flakes easily, approx 12-15.
  • To serve, place fish on a plate and spoon sauce on top. Serve immediately.

NUTRITION

Calories: 206cal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 33g | Fat:  4g | Sodium: 341mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 0.5g 

