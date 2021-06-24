Dishin It Part 2-Skillet Cajun Spiced Fish with Tomatoes-06/24/21

Skillet Cajun Spiced Fish with Tomatoes
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 4 6 ounce pieces of white fish fillets (flounder, fluke, tilapia)
- 3/4 cup onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3/4 cup diced green bell pepper
- 2 1/2 cups tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tbsp Cajun spice seasoning
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a deep skillet, cook onion and garlic in olive oil on medium heat for a few minutes until soft.
- Add tomatoes, peppers, and spices, stir and cook until tomatoes are soft, about 2-3 minutes.
- Lay fish fillets in the sauce, cover, and cook on medium-low until fish flakes easily, approx 12-15.
- To serve, place fish on a plate and spoon sauce on top. Serve immediately.
NUTRITION
Calories: 206cal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 33g | Fat: 4g | Sodium: 341mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 0.5g