Dishin It Part 2-Mediterranean Cauliflower Rice Skillet-10/21/21

Ingredients
- 6 tbsp olive oil
- 1 1/2 small onion, diced
- 3 heaping cup (about 12 oz) sliced mushrooms
- 3 clove garlic, minced
- 3 (10-12oz) bag cauliflower rice (see notes to make your own or if using frozen)
- 3 small zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced
- 6–9 Roma or small tomatoes, diced
- 1–1 1/2 cup vegetable broth (can sub whatever broth you like)
- 6 heaping cups spinach, roughly chopped
- 9–12 Tbsp minced sun dried tomatoes (I like the olive oil packed ones)
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a medium or large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat.
- Add onion and sliced mushrooms. Sauce about 5-6 minutes, or until onion is translucent and mushrooms are starting to brown. (Most of the liquid should be evaporated).
- Add garlic and cook 1 minutes more.
- Add cauliflower rice, zucchini, and diced tomato. Add 1/3 cup broth.
- Cook over medium heat to evaporate the broth and cook the veggies. This should take about 5-6 minutes. If needed, add a little more broth to the pan to keep cooking. (You should only have about 1-2 Tbsp liquid in the bottom of the pan at this point).
- Add spinach and sun-dried tomatoes and cook about 3-4 minutes to wilt the spinach.
- Add salt and pepper, to taste.
- Serve warm with your favorite proteins or healthy fats!