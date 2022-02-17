Ingredients
- 2 cups macaroni, uncooked
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 cup milk
- ½ teaspoon mustard powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon each: salt/pepper
- ½ teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 ½ cups cheddar cheese, shredded
Instructions
- Pro tip: Shred the cheese from a block. It will melt and taste much better than packaged shredded cheese. See notes for brand of cheese that I use.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the macaroni. Bring back up to a boil and cook according to package instructions. Set a timer to avoid overcooking. Drain once cooked.
- While the pasta cooks, melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Use a silicone spatula to stir in the flour. Continue to stir for 1-2 minutes. Add the heavy cream/milk in splashes, stirring continuously. (If you add it too quickly you’ll “break” the roux and the sauce will be thin.)
- Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the seasonings and hot sauce. Reduce heat to low.
- Gradually sprinkle in the shredded cheese. And stir continuously until smooth and combined. Add the drained macaroni and stir to combine. Serve!