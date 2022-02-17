VIDEO: National Guard Welcomes Home Deployed SPD …

VIDEO: Tasty salads ideas to try

VIDEO: Medical Coverage: POTS

VIDEO: Road conditions in Springfield area Thursday …

VIDEO: Employers on the hunt for upcoming college …

VIDEO: Nixa students add some color to their hallways

VIDEO: Ava drug bust

Demonstrators rally for GOP-heavy map as Senate tables …

VIDEO: Springfield Police believe recent gunfire …

VIDEO: Springfield Police talk about recent gunfire …

VIDEO: Springfield police on how recent crime is …