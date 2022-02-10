Ingredients
- ¾ cup shredded Italian cheese mix (3 oz)
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Toppings:
- 2 tablespoons red onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons sliced olives
- 1 oz pepperoni, thin slices
Instructions
- Evenly sprinkle the cheese in a 10-inch nonstick skillet in a thin layer.
- Place on burner and heat over medium heat.
- When the cheese starts to melt, sprinkle with the garlic powder, oregano and red pepper flakes and top with the onions, olives and pepperoni.
- Continue cooking the pizza over medium heat until the bottom and edges are browned. Total cooking time will depends on your stove, and should be about 8-10 minutes.
- Remove the skillet from the heat. At this point, the pizza will be too soft for you to lift it up from the skillet. Allow it to crisp up a bit, about 30 seconds, then use a spatula and carefully slide it onto a cutting board.
- Immediately cut the skillet pizza into 8 wedges. Don’t wait – the pizza will continue to crisp as it cools, so if you wait too long it will be impossible to cut.
- Briefly place the pizza wedges on paper towels to soak up extra grease, then serve.