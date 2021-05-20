Dishin It Part 2-Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas-05/20/21

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas
INGREDIENTS
- 4 flour tortillas
- 1 cup cooked chicken (cubed or shredded)
- 4 slices cooked bacon (chopped into bite-sized pieces)
- 1/2 onion (sliced and cooked)
- 1/2 bell pepper (sliced and cooked)
- 2 cups shredded cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- Using a knife, spread about a tablespoon of ranch dressing over the top of a flour tortilla.
- Add the bite-sized cooked chicken pieces evenly over the ranch-covered tortilla.
- Place bite-sized pieces of cooked bacon on top of the cooked chicken.
- Add the sautéed onions and bell peppers over the chicken and bacon.
- Sprinkle a cup of shredded cheese on top of the chicken, bacon, and vegetables
- Place a second flour tortilla on top of the chicken, bacon, and vegetables, and line up as closely as possible with the bottom tortilla.
- Place a skillet over medium heat, when hot, add oil. Then using a wide spatula, carefully place the quesadilla into the skillet with the oil. Cook for about 3 minutes. Watch carefully so the bottom tortilla does not burn.
- Using a wide spatula (or two) carefully turn the quesadilla to cook it on the other side for 2 or 3 minutes until that tortilla is golden and crispy and the cheese is melted.
- Remove the quesadilla from the skillet and place it on a plate. Slice the quesadilla into 4 pieces, creating four triangles.
NUTRITION
Calories: 360kcal |Carbohydrates: 19g |Protein: 18g |Fat: 23g |Saturated Fat: 11g |Cholesterol: 59mg |Sodium: 704mg |Fiber: 1g |Sugar: 3g