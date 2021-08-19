Dishin It Part 2-Awaze Tibs-08/19/21

Ethiopian Awaze Beef Tibs
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound ribeye steak, trimmed and cut into thin slices
- 1/4 onion, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary leaves
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
- 5 cloves garlic
- 1 teaspoon berebere spice blend
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon clarified butter
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup fresh chopped tomatoes (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Purée or mash the fresh ginger and garlic into a paste.
- In a bowl, mix together the steak, onion, rosemary, ginger, garlic, berebere and salt. Place a pan on medium heat. Add the oil and butter. When the pan is hot, place the spiced meat and onion mixture into the hot pan and cook for about 5 minutes. PRO TIP: Do not stir the meat right away. Let it sit in the hot pan for the first couple of minutes to brown on the bottom. Also, make sure you use a wide-enough pan so the meat does not steam. Steaming also prevents browning.
- Add ½ cup water and cook for another 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning. Add fresh chopped tomatoes if desired. Serve with rice, or with injera (which can be purchased from a local Ethiopian market).