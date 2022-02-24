Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with garlic and onion, undrained
- 5 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 rotisserie chicken, shredded, skin removed
- 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- Crushed tortilla chips
- Shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese
Instructions
- In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat; saute onion until tender, about 5 minutes. Add chiles, garlic, jalapeno and cumin; cook 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce, tomatoes and broth. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Stir in chicken.
- Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Add cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Top servings with chips and cheese.
- Freeze option: Before adding chips and cheese, cool soup; freeze in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a large saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally and adding a little broth or water if necessary. Add chips and cheese before serving.