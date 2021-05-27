Dishin It Part 1-Thai Green Curry with Chicken-05/27/21

Thai Green Curry with Chicken
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 2-3 tablespoons green curry paste suit to your tastes
- 4 chicken thighs diced into bite-size pieces
- 14 ounces can coconut milk
- 3 teaspoons fish sauce
- 3 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 cup Thai basil
- 1 zucchini diced
- 10 green beans about 1 handful
- white rice for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat coconut oil in a large frypan over medium-high heat.
- Add green curry paste (PSA it will spit, be careful!) and fry off for 1 minute.
- Add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes until it’s just starting to cook and brown (it’ll continue to cook as you cook the curry).
- Add coconut milk, fish sauce, sugar, lime zest, lime juice, and white pepper. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Next, add in the zucchini and green beans and cook a further 10 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Taste, and adjust flavors according to preferences.
- Stir in Thai basil.
- Serve on top of white rice and with a wedge of lime.
NUTRITION
Calories: 543kcal |Carbohydrates: 13g |Protein: 22g |Fat: 47g |Saturated Fat: 29g |Cholesterol: 111mg |Sodium: 461mg |Fiber: 3g |Sugar: 9g