Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 cups frozen corn, thawed
  • 2 cups frozen peas, thawed
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon beef bouillon granules
  • 1/2 cup cold water
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 3-1/2 cups mashed potatoes (prepared with milk and butter)
  • 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the corn, peas, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for 5 minutes.
  2. Combine the cornstarch, bouillon and water until well blended; stir into beef mixture. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Stir in sour cream and heat through (do not boil).
  3. Spread mashed potatoes over the top; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook until potatoes are heated through and cheese is melted.


Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!

Ozarks Fox AM