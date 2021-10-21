Dishin It Part 1-Mediterranean Cauliflower Rice Skillet-10/21/21

Dishin it
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 6 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 1/2 small onion, diced
  • 3 heaping cup (about 12 oz) sliced mushrooms
  • 3 clove garlic, minced
  • 3 (10-12oz) bag cauliflower rice (see notes to make your own or if using frozen)
  • 3 small zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced
  • 6–9 Roma or small tomatoes, diced
  • 1–1 1/2 cup vegetable broth (can sub whatever broth you like)
  • 6 heaping cups spinach, roughly chopped
  • 9–12 Tbsp minced sun dried tomatoes (I like the olive oil packed ones)
  • salt & pepper to taste

Instructions 

  1. In a medium or large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat.
  2. Add onion and sliced mushrooms. Sauce about 5-6 minutes, or until onion is translucent and mushrooms are starting to brown. (Most of the liquid should be evaporated).
  3. Add garlic and cook 1 minutes more.
  4. Add cauliflower rice, zucchini, and diced tomato. Add 1/3 cup broth.
  5. Cook over medium heat to evaporate the broth and cook the veggies. This should take about 5-6 minutes. If needed, add a little more broth to the pan to keep cooking. (You should only have about 1-2 Tbsp liquid in the bottom of the pan at this point).
  6. Add spinach and sun-dried tomatoes and cook about 3-4 minutes to wilt the spinach.
  7. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
  8. Serve warm with your favorite proteins or healthy fats!

