Dishin it Part 1-Lasagna Ravioli Skillet-07/08/21

ST. LOUIS - Summer travel in Missouri and those on a road trip playing the license plate game, counting the most license plates from out of state is usually the winner. But counting the number of Missouri temporary tags, well that's thousands in St. Louis and across the state.

“Temp tags and expired temp tags in Missouri if you drive the roads,” said Doug Smith, head of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association. “I see them everywhere. It's not just a St. Louis problem it's the entire state.”

Currently, if you purchase a vehicle from a car dealer in Missouri, you get temporary paper tags and have 30 days to pay the sales tax at a DMV office.

For instance, a car that costs $10,000 in the city would be $1,000 in sales tax, which can be a lot for many.