Dishin it Part 1-Lasagna Ravioli Skillet-07/08/21

Dishin it
Posted: / Updated:

Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1 pound of Italian Sausage Italian Turkey Sausage or Lean Ground Beef
  • 1/2 a medium onion diced
  • 2 cloves of garlic minced
  • 28 oz can of whole peeled tomatoes crushed tomatoes or diced tomatoes
  • 1 8 oz can of tomato sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups of low sodium chicken broth
  • 2 9 oz packages of Buitoni four cheese ravioli from the refrigerated section
  • 8 oz of fresh mozzarella cheese shredded
  • 1/2 cup of freshly grated parmesan cheese
  • Flat leaf parsley for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Add olive oil to large skillet.
  2. Sautee onions and garlic, over medium heat, until onions are soft and translucent.
  3. Add sausage and cook, breaking up with wooden spoon while it browns.
  4. Once sausage is cooked through, add tomatoes, tomato sauce, chicken broth, and ravioli.
  5. If using whole peeled tomatoes, use kitchen shears to chop them up while still in the can before adding to skillet.
  6. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer over medium heat.
  7. Simmer until ravioli are tender and sauce has reduced and thickened, 15-20 minutes
  8. Remove from heat and stir in mozzarella and parmesan.

NUTRITION

Calories: 669cal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 33g | Fat: 46g | Sodium: 1674mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 7g 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories