Dishin’ It Part 1-Gyoza-07/29/21

Gyoza 

INGREDIENTS

  • 400g lean pork mince
  • 1 cup finely shredded cabbage 
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp. soy sauce
  • 3cm piece ginger, peeled, grated
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 30 gow gee wrappers
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
  • Sliced green onions, to serve

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Place mince, cabbage, sesame oil, soy sauce, ginger and garlic in a bowl. Stir to combine. Place wrappers on work surface. Make dumplings: Spoon 1 heaped teaspoon mince mixture on 1 half of wrappers. Brush edges with cold water. Fold remaining wrapper halves over to enclose filling. Press edges together to seal.
  2. Heat half the vegetable oil in a large frypan over high heat. Remove from heat. Reduce heat to medium-high. Arrange half the dumplings in pan. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until bases are browned. Add 1/2 cup hot water. Cover with lid. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, adding more water if necessary. Remove from heat. Uncover. Stand for 1 to 2 minutes or until dumplings come away from pan easily. Repeat with remaining oil and dumplings.
  3. Meanwhile, make dipping sauce Place teriyaki sauce and sesame oil in a bowl. Stir to combine. Serve dumplings with dipping sauce and onion.

NUTRITION

Calories: 44cal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 2g | Sodium: 178mg |  Sugar: 1g 

