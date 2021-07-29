Dishin’ It Part 1-Gyoza-07/29/21

Gyoza
INGREDIENTS
- 400g lean pork mince
- 1 cup finely shredded cabbage
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp. soy sauce
- 3cm piece ginger, peeled, grated
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 30 gow gee wrappers
- 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
- Sliced green onions, to serve
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place mince, cabbage, sesame oil, soy sauce, ginger and garlic in a bowl. Stir to combine. Place wrappers on work surface. Make dumplings: Spoon 1 heaped teaspoon mince mixture on 1 half of wrappers. Brush edges with cold water. Fold remaining wrapper halves over to enclose filling. Press edges together to seal.
- Heat half the vegetable oil in a large frypan over high heat. Remove from heat. Reduce heat to medium-high. Arrange half the dumplings in pan. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until bases are browned. Add 1/2 cup hot water. Cover with lid. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, adding more water if necessary. Remove from heat. Uncover. Stand for 1 to 2 minutes or until dumplings come away from pan easily. Repeat with remaining oil and dumplings.
- Meanwhile, make dipping sauce Place teriyaki sauce and sesame oil in a bowl. Stir to combine. Serve dumplings with dipping sauce and onion.
NUTRITION
Calories: 44cal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 2g | Sodium: 178mg | Sugar: 1g