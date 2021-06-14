Dishin It Part 1-Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki-06/14/21

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki
INGREDIENTS
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 3/4 pound ground pork
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 3 cups coleslaw mix
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 12 egg roll wrappers
- 1 egg beaten
- oil for frying
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the ground pork and season with salt and pepper.
- Cook, breaking up the pork with a spatula until meat is browned and cooked through. Add the garlic and ginger then cook for 30 seconds.
- Stir in the coleslaw mix and green onions. Cook until cabbage is wilted, about 3-4 minutes.
- Stir in the soy sauce and sesame oil, then remove from heat.
- Spoon approximately 2-3 tablespoons of filling onto each egg roll wrapper and fold according to package directions, using the beaten egg to seal the edges of the wrappers as you go.
- Pour 2-3 inches of oil into a deep pot.
- Heat the oil to 350 degrees. Fry 3-4 egg rolls at a time, turning occasionally until browned all over, approximately 3-5 minutes.
- Drain on paper towels, then serve with a dipping sauce of your choice.
NUTRITION
Calories: 367cal | Carbohydrates: 2.5g | Protein: 49.7g | Fat: 16.4g | Saturated Fat: 4.1g | Cholesterol: 151mg | Sodium: 441mg | Potassium: 479mg | Vitamin A: 250IU | Vitamin C: 12.4mg | Calcium: 70mg | Iron: 3.1mg