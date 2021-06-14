Dishin It Part 1-Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki-06/14/21

Dishin it
Posted: / Updated:

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 3/4 pound ground pork
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 3 cups coleslaw mix
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 12 egg roll wrappers
  • 1 egg beaten
  • oil for frying

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Heat the 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the ground pork and season with salt and pepper.
  • Cook, breaking up the pork with a spatula until meat is browned and cooked through. Add the garlic and ginger then cook for 30 seconds.
  • Stir in the coleslaw mix and green onions. Cook until cabbage is wilted, about 3-4 minutes. 
  • Stir in the soy sauce and sesame oil, then remove from heat.
  • Spoon approximately 2-3 tablespoons of filling onto each egg roll wrapper and fold according to package directions, using the beaten egg to seal the edges of the wrappers as you go. 
  • Pour 2-3 inches of oil into a deep pot.
  • Heat the oil to 350 degrees. Fry 3-4 egg rolls at a time, turning occasionally until browned all over, approximately 3-5 minutes.
  • Drain on paper towels, then serve with a dipping sauce of your choice.

NUTRITION

Calories: 367cal | Carbohydrates: 2.5g | Protein: 49.7g | Fat: 16.4g | Saturated Fat: 4.1g | Cholesterol: 151mg | Sodium: 441mg | Potassium: 479mg | Vitamin A: 250IU | Vitamin C: 12.4mg | Calcium:  70mg | Iron: 3.1mg

