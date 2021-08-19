Dishin It Part 1-Awaze Tibs-08/19/21

Dishin it
Ethiopian Awaze Beef Tibs

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound ribeye steak, trimmed and cut into thin slices
  • 1/4 onion, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary leaves
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • 5 cloves garlic
  • 1 teaspoon berebere spice blend
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon clarified butter
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup fresh chopped tomatoes (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Purée or mash the fresh ginger and garlic into a paste.
  2. In a bowl, mix together the steak, onion, rosemary, ginger, garlic, berebere and salt. Place a pan on medium heat. Add the oil and butter. When the pan is hot, place the spiced meat and onion mixture into the hot pan and cook for about 5 minutes. PRO TIP: Do not stir the meat right away. Let it sit in the hot pan for the first couple of minutes to brown on the bottom. Also, make sure you use a wide-enough pan so the meat does not steam. Steaming also prevents browning.
  3. Add ½ cup water and cook for another 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning. Add fresh chopped tomatoes if desired. Serve with rice, or with injera (which can be purchased from a local Ethiopian market). 

