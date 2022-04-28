Ingredients
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt coarse kosher
- 1 ½ teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 3 medium potatoes
- ½ cup beef broth or water
- 4-6 eggs optional
For serving:
- Chopped fresh parsley or sliced green onion optional
- Hot sauce if desired
- Lettuce optional
Instructions
- In a large skillet, brown ground beef with seasonings, breaking it down with a wooden spoon, 8-10 minutes. Once meat is no longer pink, transfer into a clean bowl.
- Meanwhile, dice potatoes into 1/2-inch cubes.
- In now empty skillet, add potatoes and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. (TIP: don’t stir too much, because you want a nice golden brown skin develop on the outside.)
- Add beef back into the potatoes and pour in water/broth. Stir well and cook for about 8 minutes, or until potatoes are cooked through.
- If adding eggs, make 4-6 shallow wells in the meat and potato mixture. Break eggs into the wells, cover and cook for about 3 minutes, or until eggs are cooked till desired doneness.
- Sprinkle some fresh parsley or sliced green onions. And serve over lettuce and with hot sauce, if desired.