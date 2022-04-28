Ingredients

  • 1 lb lean ground beef
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt coarse kosher
  • 1 ½ teaspoons black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 3 medium potatoes
  • ½ cup beef broth or water
  • 4-6 eggs optional

For serving:

  • Chopped fresh parsley or sliced green onion optional
  • Hot sauce if desired
  • Lettuce optional

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet, brown ground beef with seasonings, breaking it down with a wooden spoon, 8-10 minutes. Once meat is no longer pink, transfer into a clean bowl.
  2. Meanwhile, dice potatoes into 1/2-inch cubes.
  3. In now empty skillet, add potatoes and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. (TIP: don’t stir too much, because you want a nice golden brown skin develop on the outside.)
  4. Add beef back into the potatoes and pour in water/broth. Stir well and cook for about 8 minutes, or until potatoes are cooked through.
  5. If adding eggs, make 4-6 shallow wells in the meat and potato mixture. Break eggs into the wells, cover and cook for about 3 minutes, or until eggs are cooked till desired doneness.
  6. Sprinkle some fresh parsley or sliced green onions. And serve over lettuce and with hot sauce, if desired.


