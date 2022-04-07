Ingredients
- 1 cup Pre cooked cornmeal Harina PAN brand preferably
- 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup warm water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon softened butter
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil for cooking
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix the cornmeal, salt, water and butter.
- Knead the mix until smooth ball forms.
- Cover with a towel and let it rest for 10 minutes.
- Form clementine size balls and flatten them with a plate of tortilla press.
- You should have 6 discs about 5 inches in diameter.
- Add mozzarella cheese to the center of one of your discs and cover with an additional corn disc.
- Secure the edges by pressing them down and inward. Making sure all the edges are closed so the cheese won’t ooze out when cooking.
- Add the arepa to a hot pan or cast iron skillet.
- Cook on medium high for about 3-4 minutes per side.
- Serve immediately, add more butter on top for serving if desired