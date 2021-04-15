Dishin’ It-Bacon Breakfast Burritos Part 3-04/15/21

Bacon Breakfast Burritos

INGREDIENTS

8 oz bacon

2 tsp butter

6 eggs

½ tsp salt

½ tsp garlic powder

1 cup pepper jack cheese shredded

1 white onion diced

½ cup cilantro chopped

Salsa of choice

6 Flour Tortillas

INSTRUCTIONS

If making pico or salsa do that first. In a medium fry pan cook bacon until done to your desired crispiness. When cool enough cut into small pieces. Set aside. Whisk together eggs, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. In a cold nonstick pan add the butter and the whisked eggs. Turn heat to medium and whisk continuously until eggs are cooked.

To Make Burritos

Lay a flour tortilla on a flat surface. Add a sprinkle of cheese, scrambled egg, bacon, salsa, onion, and cilantro. Add any additional ingredients like cooked hash browns, avocado, or hot sauce now too. Roll up the burrito, tucking the ends of the tortilla in as you roll. After rolling, if eating immediately you can eat as is or brown the sides of the burrito for a nice crunch by heating 1 tsp of butter in a medium fry pan, once hot brown the burrito until golden brown on all sides.

TIPS AND TRICKS

If meal prepping- wrap each burrito in parchment paper and place in a gallon freezer-safe Ziploc bag and freeze. To eat after freezing simply remove from the Ziploc bag and microwave with the parchment paper on for 30 seconds at a time until warm through- takes about 1:30. You can eat as is or brown the sides.

NUTRITION

Calories: 402kcal |Carbohydrates: 18g |Protein: 18g |Fat: 28g |Saturated Fat: 11g |Trans Fat: 1g |Cholesterol: 209mg |Sodium: 827mg |Potassium: 234mg |Fiber: 1g |Sugar: 2g |Vitamin A: 528IU |Vitamin C: 2mg |Calcium: 205mg |Iron: 2mg