Dishin’ It-Bacon Breakfast Burritos Part 3-04/15/21

Bacon Breakfast Burritos
INGREDIENTS
- 8 oz bacon
- 2 tsp butter
- 6 eggs
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 cup pepper jack cheese shredded
- 1 white onion diced
- ½ cup cilantro chopped
- Salsa of choice
- 6 Flour Tortillas
INSTRUCTIONS
- If making pico or salsa do that first.
- In a medium fry pan cook bacon until done to your desired crispiness. When cool enough cut into small pieces. Set aside.
- Whisk together eggs, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. In a cold nonstick pan add the butter and the whisked eggs. Turn heat to medium and whisk continuously until eggs are cooked.
To Make Burritos
- Lay a flour tortilla on a flat surface.
- Add a sprinkle of cheese, scrambled egg, bacon, salsa, onion, and cilantro. Add any additional ingredients like cooked hash browns, avocado, or hot sauce now too.
- Roll up the burrito, tucking the ends of the tortilla in as you roll.
- After rolling, if eating immediately you can eat as is or brown the sides of the burrito for a nice crunch by heating 1 tsp of butter in a medium fry pan, once hot brown the burrito until golden brown on all sides.
TIPS AND TRICKS
If meal prepping- wrap each burrito in parchment paper and place in a gallon freezer-safe Ziploc bag and freeze. To eat after freezing simply remove from the Ziploc bag and microwave with the parchment paper on for 30 seconds at a time until warm through- takes about 1:30. You can eat as is or brown the sides.
NUTRITION
Calories: 402kcal |Carbohydrates: 18g |Protein: 18g |Fat: 28g |Saturated Fat: 11g |Trans Fat: 1g |Cholesterol: 209mg |Sodium: 827mg |Potassium: 234mg |Fiber: 1g |Sugar: 2g |Vitamin A: 528IU |Vitamin C: 2mg |Calcium: 205mg |Iron: 2mg