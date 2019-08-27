Digital classroom expanding for homeschooled students

Ark. — The digital classroom is expanding in one Arkansas town.

The Deer Mount Judea School District is projecting that their homeschooled students could someday surpass the number of students in the classroom.

In response to a financial crisis, administrators in the district came up with their digital learning program about three years ago.

Through the acellus program, each homeschooled student is given a Chromebook and reimbursement for the internet.

Right now, there are 130 students that are homeschooled and school of choice allows them to reach families across the state.

The director of the digital learning program anticipates a growing number of homeschooled students

All of the homeschooled students are required to take the mandated ACT test and adhere to attendance rules.

Teachers are in contact with students at least once per week.