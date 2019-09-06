Department of Agriculture says food insecurity is not as bad, but there is still work to be done

U.S. — Millions of Americans worry each day about where they will find their next meal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that for the first time since the great recession in 2008, fewer Americans are dealing with that worry, but there’s still work to be done.

11% of families are still food insecure.

That amounts to 37 million people.

The USDA report found the hungriest Americans are in African American and Latino households.

Particularly in the south and rural communities.

Jane Adams, a senior policy analyst for Bread for The World, says this is happening in areas with concentrated poverty.

“There’s some places and people that are still really struggling. It’s as if they never got out of the recession.”

There is poor access to jobs in these areas, which have been in the same cycle for decades.

As talk of another recession looms, Adams says congress should continue to fund federal housing and nutrition assistance programs.

Another priority, she says: States should focus on creating jobs in the areas that need them the most.