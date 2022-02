WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Two suspects are in custody after leading a Webster County deputy on a high-speed chase.

At around 11 p.m. Sunday night the driver of the vehicle shot at the officer’s car and one of the bullets hit the patrol car. The officer pursued the suspects into Douglas County, but soon lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle.

A multi-jurisdiction manhunt was launched and two suspects were located along with the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.