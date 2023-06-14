BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A woman who went missing as a child in the Ozarks wilderness over 20 years ago will share her story with search and rescue experts.

In 2001, Haley Zega and her grandparents were hiking through the Buffalo Wilderness in northern Arkansas when suddenly her grandparents looked back and Haley was gone.

I spoke with Haley Zega ahead of today’s speech and she told me she wants people to know that she is living proof of what happens when first responders and an entire community come together for a common goal.

“I really do believe the good in humanity just because it was demonstrated for me at such a young age and I feel that it’s important for me to try and give back to a community that served me so well as a small child and served my family so well,” said Zega.

Haley said she was hiking with her grandparents on the Whitaker Point Trail in Newton County when she was separated from her family.

For the next 52 hours, Haley was all alone and she says she traveled pretty far from where she got lost but managed to make her way down to the Buffalo River.

Over 1,000 volunteers across several counties dropped everything to look for the missing 6-year-old.

But two people managed to find her after three long days alone in the wilderness.

“I had no idea that there were people searching for me but luckily two men — two heroes on mules — found me around 52 hours, on the third day that I was missing. William Jeff Villines and Lytle James found me near the Buffalo River, pulled me out of the woods and managed to bring me back to my parents,” said Zega.

The event tonight is free to the public and will be held at the Berryville Community Center and it starts at 7 p.m.