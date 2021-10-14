Why are we seeing woolly bear caterpillars everywhere?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You have probably seen them around this time of the year.

Kelly McGowan, a field specialist in Horticulture with the MU Extension Office, joins us to explain what these little creatures are.

She says they are looking for a place to hibernate right now, that’s why you see them all around. They will come out in the Spring, become moths and die off in two to three weeks.

She says although safe to touch, it’s best to leave them alone, as some people might have mild allergic symptoms, and they probably prefer not to be touched or messed with by a giant human.