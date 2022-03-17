SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Downtown Springfield Association has created its own bracket for March, but instead of basketball, this bracket is all about burgers.

The March Chowdown Bracket asks which burger or sandwich reigns supreme in downtown Springfield, and it’s already in round two. Round one’s winners were Springfield Brewing Company, Civil Kitchen, Black Sheep, 417 Tap House, Big Whiskeys, Druff’s, Sandwich Scene, and Greek Belly.

You can see the matchups and cast your vote on the Downtown Springfield Association’s website.