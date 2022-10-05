SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several fire stations around the Ozarks are getting hundreds of smoke alarms to give out to citizens in their areas.

The fire departments were given the fire alarms by the HBA Charitable Foundation. The fire departments that are getting the alarms are in:

Battlefield.

Ebenezer.

Fair Grove.

Logan-Rogersville.

Nixa.

Ozark.

Republic.

Strafford.

Willard.

The charity gave out 900 smoke alarms to these communities. Since it began the program 11 years ago, it has given out 7,400 smoke alarms.

The donation comes ahead of Fire Prevention Week, which begins Oct. 9, a date that commemorates the Great Chicago Fire. Residents who live in these areas can pick up their smoke alarms from Oct 9-15.