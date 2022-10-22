SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase.

Photo courtesy of Dot Soldavini

Photo courtesy of Dot Soldavini

Photo courtesy of Dot Soldavini

Photo courtesy of Dot Soldavini

Photo courtesy of Dot Soldavini

Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the above images of frost flowers after the freezes our area experienced Monday and Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, frost flowers usually start showing up in late fall, after the first hard freezes while the ground is still warm. People who want to take photos of them should head out early in the morning, as they quickly melt like frost when the sun rises.

Frost flower hunters in Missouri should look out for plants such as dittany, stinkweed, yellow crownbeard and white crownbeard. The freeze can damage these plants’ stems, which will then leak sap from the warm ground, according to the MDC. As the sap is pushed out, it’s frozen as it hits the cold air, creating these flowing, frosty ribbons.

However, scientists are not sure what it is about these plants that let them create frost flowers, making them more mysterious and elusive.

If you are able to capture images of frost flowers in southwest Missouri, send them to us at KOLRNews@nexstar.tv.