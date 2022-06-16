SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you are thinking about traveling outside of the country here is some important information you should know before jumping on that airplane.

You should consult with your health care provider before your trip. You should tell your health care provider where, when, and how long your trip will be.

Required/recommended vaccines include:

Tetanus

Hepatitis A and B

Influenza

Typhoid

Yellow Fever

Cholera

You should also bring insect prevention spray that is DEET based and avoid outdoor activities from dusk to dawn.

