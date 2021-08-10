Victory Mission is in need of used cars to help those in its programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A local non-profit is asking for used cars to help serve those in its recovery programs.

Victory Mission says transportation is a challenge for people coming out of poverty or homelessness.

“We never give them the car, they earn the car. So one of the things we do that I really like about is we put a lien on every car that we get. And they cannot sell that car until they’ve been clean, sober, working, producing that for one year. So after a year, they have then earned the car,” said Victory Mission Executive Director Jason Hynson.

Hynson says a used car is given to a single mother or someone who graduated from the program. The non-profit provides funds to the person to pay for insurance, gas, and maintenance. The cars are used as tools to help show someone’s growth and success in the program.

“We just really feel like that’s a great way for them to never feel like they’re getting anything without earning it. It really just fits our whole model of expectations and accountability. We’re not looking for donors, we’re looking for investors in people. They’re investing in that single mom, the person who’s walked out six to nine months in a program, they’re investing in the next tool or resource they need to take that next step in independence and autonomy,” said Hynson.

Donated cars must be able to pass the Missouri state inspection.