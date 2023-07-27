SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The heat won’t stop thousands of people from attending the 87th Annual Ozark Empire Fair which, begins today.

The Missouri Department of Conservation building is one of the many attractions you can visit at the Ozark Empire Fair.

Today at 6:30 p.m., the MDC will have its canine unit available for folks to meet and learn about their seek-and-find abilities and how they can even assist law enforcement agencies.

“While they’re here, they’ll be doing demonstrations of what they do during their real job,” said Francis Skalicky, a media specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “They’ll be doing some seek-and-find exercises and we’ll be hiding stuff and they’ll be finding them.”

There are nine canine unit pairs across the state. Astro and Titan are stationed in southwest Missouri.

The dogs along with their handlers go through a 9-week training course.

If the dogs go out to assist in some type of search and if they find evidence, it can stand up in a court of law.

Some of the searches that the dogs will assist in include finding illegally stashed games, helping find shell cases and even finding missing persons.

Skalicky said that these are not attack dogs. They will not bite and are two of the friendliest dogs you will ever meet.

“As anybody who comes to our demonstrations knows, these dogs love to lick too. They’re very friendly dogs,” said Skalicky.

In addition to the demonstrations, the MDC will have different kinds of fish, snakes and tons of other unique things to explore inside of their building.

The fair will open its gates at 4 p.m. tonight and will switch to its normal hours on Friday, July 28 through August 5 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.