SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Construction that will improve a more than 30-year-old terminal will soon be underway at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The General Aviation terminal will be renovated and expanded to keep up with the current demand. The GA terminal is for privately owned aircraft — not commercial airlines.

The airport’s governing board finalized a contract with Nabholz Construction to begin construction that will double the size of the current building.

The upgrades will include updated restrooms, a new public community room and an expansion of the administration building and pilot lounge. The funding is coming from the airport reserve funds.

The airport has four airlines and 13 non-stop destinations on the east and west coasts.

Construction is set to begin this summer and airport officials say the renovations for this terminal should be complete by next year.