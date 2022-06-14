PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday, June 14, 2022, marked the United States Army’s 247th year of existence.

The oldest and most senior branch of the U.S. military, the U.S. Army was born on June 14, 1775, to fight the American Revoluntary War. The U.S. Army serves as the land-based branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and the purpose of the branch is defined as:

Preserving the peace and security and providing for the defense of the United States, the Commonwealths and possessions, and any areas occupied by the United States.

Supporting the national policies.

Implementing the national objectives.

Overcoming any nations responsible for aggressive acts that imperil the peace and security of the United States.

This pivotal point in our country’s history will be celebrated all day at Fort Leonard Wood.

“We started off with 6,000 of our teammates doing a three-mile run here on Fort Leonard Wood,” said Major General James Bonner. “We also had great support today from our Marines, Air Force, and Navy.”

Other festivities today include a cake cutting ceremony, band concert, and lowering of the American Flag.